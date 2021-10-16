J.D. Martinez Grand Slam Gives Red Sox Early Game 2 Lead Vs. Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

Four-run leads have been the Boston Red Sox’s best weapon all year.

J.D. Martinez gave them just that Saturday with his first home run of the postseason, propelling his team to an early 4-0 advantage on the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

Kyle Schwarber started the first with a leadoff double, then Kiké Hernández and Alex Verdugo worked consecutive walks to load the bases.

Martinez blasted this grand slam 363 feet to right field.

EVERYBODY GET UP IT'S TIME TO SLAM NOW! pic.twitter.com/gsgJhge9f8 — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 16, 2021

That was Martinez’s 29th home run of the year.