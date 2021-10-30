Austin Ekeler Hints That He’ll Play Vs. Patriots In Very Creative Way

NESN Logo Sign In

If we’re to believe Austin Ekeler’s fantasy football team, then it seems the Los Angeles Chargers running back will be taking the field Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Ekeler posted an Instagram story Saturday night with what appeared to be a subtle message regarding his likely status for the Week 8 game at SoFi Stadium. Ekeler was listed as questionable Friday after not practicing Thursday or Friday due to a hip injury.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler posted ??? along with a screen shot of his fantasy football team with him in the starting lineup.



Very creative way of essentially saying he?ll play against the Patriots on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/VIpXZdUTdV — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) October 30, 2021

Ekeler is one of the best dual-threat running backs in the NFL, and certainly makes the Chargers offense, which is led by quarterback Justin Herbert, more dangerous.

He ranks third in the league in touchdowns scored (eight) behind only Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp. Ekeler has compiled 356 rushing yards (4.9 average) and 242 receiving yards in six games this season.

The 4-2 Chargers will host the 3-4 Patriots at SoFi Stadium with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.