This Charlie Coyle Snipe During Bruins-Panthers Is Thing Of Beauty

Coyle now has two goals in last three games

by

Bruins forward Charlie Coyle gave Boston a 1-0 lead late in the first period during Saturday’s game against the Florida Panthers on what was a perfectly-placed snipe.

Coyle unleashed his wrister over the glove-side shoulder of Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight, deflecting off the post and cross bar and into the back of the net. The goal came at 19:18 of the first period and sent Boston into the locker room with a one-goal lead.

Check it out:

The goal was assisted by Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar after the latter made a nice hustle play while keeping the puck in Boston’s offensive zone.

Coyle now has three goals on the second and two in the last three games.

