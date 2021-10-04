Bill Belichick Caught Using Pencil As Toothpick (?) During Patriots-Bucs

Bill Belichick might want to invest in some floss. In fact, he definitely should invest in some floss.
During Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NBC cameras caught New England’s head using a pencil to remove something from his teeth. He even checked the tip upon removing the writing utensil from his mouth.
It was pretty gross.
Take a look:
Well, looks like he got whatever it was.
(Reminder: Pencils actually are made of graphite, so no need to worry about lead poisoning.)
Between Belichick using pencils as toothpicks and Matt Patricia never going anywhere without one, the Patriots have a sneaky-interesting history with pencils.