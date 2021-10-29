NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Stevens had a mic-drop moment Friday morning during a radio appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich.”

The show’s hosts played a clip from a news conference last season in which a fart-like sound can be heard as Stevens exits. Which raises the question: Did Stevens, who at the time was the Celtics’ head coach, actually pass gas?

Boston’s president of basketball operations cleared the air with a hilarious response.

“First of all, you guys can splice that in pretty easily,” Brad Stevens joked. “Secondly, when you’re doing the Zoom, you’re sitting in a chair and not standing in the scrum. So, when I moved the chair, that was the noise the chair made. And third, you guys don’t know me very well, but I’d claim it.”

That, folks, is how you navigate an allegation of negligent flatulence: Slip in a snide remark against your accuser, explain yourself and, finally, turn the page by acknowledging you’d willfully own up to any wind-breaking exploits down the road.

The whole exchange was pretty funny. And also rather ironic, seeing as the Celtics’ overall effort level has been the equivalent of a wet fart to this point in the 2021-22 NBA season.