Cardinals Vs. Rams Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online, On TV

We’re into Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season, and only five unbeaten teams remain.

Two of them will meet Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams are set to host the Cardinals for a battle of two 3-0 NFC West teams. Los Angeles earned wins over the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Arizona topped the Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sean McVay’s team is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook for this divisional clash. The point total is set at 54, tied for the highest mark on this week’s board.

When: Sunday, Oct. 3 at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

