This Julian Edelman Instagram Will Pull At Patriots Fans’ Heartstrings

Edelman hopes Brady and Belichick 'play nice' Sunday night

The day New England Patriots fans have had circled on their calendars since the spring finally has arrived.

Sunday night will mark the Foxboro return of Tom Brady, who is set to play his first game at Gillette Stadium as a visiting player. Patriots fans likely will experience a wave of feelings when TB12 first emerges from the tunnel, but Julian Edelman got the emotions train rolling well before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.

The retired New England wideout — and one of Brady’s all-time favorite targets — shared an Instagram video that leans much more into nostalgia than hype. The clip concludes with a graphic that reads, “Love you guys, play nice.”

As for the game itself, Edelman is pulling for the Patriots to come out on top but hopes his longtime quarterback plays well.

