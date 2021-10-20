Celtics Odds: Futures, Win Totals, Pick For 2021-22 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics season opener brings a clean state. For the team and the fans that try to make money off them.

Boston’s chances to get out of the Eastern Conference are slim, with the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets projected to be the teams to beat on that side of the bracket. Even in all their Ben Simmons drama and dysfunction, oddsmakers think the Philadelphia 76ers will have a better season.

But you don’t need the Celtics to miraculously help you cash in on a finals future to stay in the green this season. Here’s the betting outlook for the Celtics this season, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, to help you find some more realistic angles to profit from.

NBA Finals Champion

Celtics +4000

Eastern Conference Champion

Celtics +1800

Atlantic Division Champion

Celtics +1000

Regular Season Win Total

Under 46.5 (-115)

Over 46.5 (-105)