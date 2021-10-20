Celtics Odds: Futures, Win Totals, Pick For 2021-22 Season

The Celtics season opener brings a clean state. For the team and the fans that try to make money off them.
Boston’s chances to get out of the Eastern Conference are slim, with the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets projected to be the teams to beat on that side of the bracket. Even in all their Ben Simmons drama and dysfunction, oddsmakers think the Philadelphia 76ers will have a better season.
But you don’t need the Celtics to miraculously help you cash in on a finals future to stay in the green this season. Here’s the betting outlook for the Celtics this season, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, to help you find some more realistic angles to profit from.
NBA Finals Champion
Celtics +4000
Eastern Conference Champion
Celtics +1800
Atlantic Division Champion
Celtics +1000
Regular Season Win Total
Under 46.5 (-115)
Over 46.5 (-105)
League MVP
Jayson Tatum +3000
Jaylen Brown +13000
Most Improved Player
Jaylen Brown +3500
Coach of the Year
Ime Udoka +1500
6th Man of the Year
Dennis Schröder +2000
Payton Pritchard +6500
Enes Kanter +13000
Defensive Player of the Year
Marcus Smart +6000
Robert Williams +7000
Most Rebounds in NBA
Celtics +1000
Points Per Game Leader
Jayson Tatum +1000 (over/under 26.7)
Jaylen Brown +10000 (over/under 24.6)
Pick:
Celtics win UNDER (-105) 46.5 games
It’s really close, but we’re skeptical that under a new head coach, a cast of role player upgrades around Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams is enough to get Boston over the 46-win threshold with a moderately difficult schedule. Their resolve will be tested all year, but out intuition says the under.