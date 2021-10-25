Chaim Bloom Reveals One Notable Change To Red Sox Coaching Staff

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will have a new first base coach next season.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Monday during an end-of-season news conference that Tom Goodwin won’t be back in 2022.

Goodwin spent the past four seasons as Boston’s first base coach and won a World Series as a member of manager Alex Cora’s staff in 2018.

“It’s certainly true in this case — I think it’s true in almost every case in good organizations — that even though we’re making this change, it doesn’t diminish how we feel about him as a person, what he helped accomplish here,” Bloom said of Goodwin. “He helped bring this organization and this city a championship. It’s a tough decision. It doesn’t take away from any of that, and we’re so appreciative of all that he helped happen here.”

Goodwin missed time in August after being deemed a close contact of a Red Sox personnel who tested positive for COVID-19. He didn’t coach first base during Boston’s postseason run, either, as Major League Baseball mandated that only COVID-vaccinated staff would be allowed on the field and in the dugout throughout the playoffs.

That said, Bloom clarified Monday that Goodwin’s vaccination status had nothing to do with the move, calling it a “baseball decision.”

So, what are the Red Sox looking for in their next first base coach?