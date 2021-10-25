Franchy Cordero To Remain With Red Sox Organization After All

NESN Logo Sign In

Franchy Cordero won’t be going too far from the Red Sox after all.

Boston on Friday — hours before Game 6 of the American League Championship Series began — designated the outfielder for assignment, but MLB.com’s Ian Browne reported Monday that Cordero has cleared waivers and will report to Triple-A Worcester.

Cordero was acquired in the trade that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals, along with a package of prospects. But his demotion to the minor leagues means that Boston doesn’t have anything to show for the deal, at least on the 40-man roster.

The 27-year-old hit just .189 through 48 games in Boston but did quite well with the WooSox, where he batted .300 with 13 home runs and 56 RBIs in 78 games.

The Red Sox have a number of notable free-agent decisions to make this offseason, including in the outfield as Kyle Schwarber is an unrestricted free agent and J.D. Martinez has a player option. So depending on how things shake out, Cordero could return to Boston sooner rather than later.