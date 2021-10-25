Here’s Only Thing Bucs Fan Who Got Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball Wants

NESN Logo Sign In

If you could name your price for a piece of NFL history, what would it be?

Well, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy had this very dilemma on his hands after Mike Evans accidentally threw Tom Brady’s 600th career touchdown ball into the crowd Sunday afternoon.

Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to reach the threshold, so the price for returning such an artifact most certainly could’ve been steep. On the open market a one-of-a-kind ball like this could’ve fetched thousands of dollars, if not more, but Kennedy wasn’t interested in the potential big bucks.

The Buccaneers staff and Kennedy were able to broker an agreement on the spot to return the football for a smorgasbord of other memorabilia that raised the eyebrows of many.

Although the deal came as a surprise, Kennedy sat down with NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano to disclose all he really wants — and it sounds like a good time.

All he wants is to play a round of golf with the Buccaneers quarterback.

Brady hasn’t responded to the request yet, but has been known to swing a twig or two, most notably during “The Match” with Phil Mickelson as his teammate.