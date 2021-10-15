Charlie McAvoy Extension Great Value For Both Defenseman, Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins president Cam Neely and Don Sweeney both hinted at an extension getting done with Charlie McAvoy in the near future, and they decided to cross the T’s and dot the I’s just one day before Boston opened its season.

McAvoy and the Bruins agreed to an eight-year contract extension Friday morning with an annual cap hit of $9.5 million. The total value of the deal comes out to $76 million and includes a $26.5 million signing bonus.

It’s also the biggest contract in Bruins history.

The market for defensemen this offseason saw a slew of blueliners sign big-money deals that constantly had fans wondering what kind of deal McAvoy would command. Now we know it’s the exact deal the Chicago Blackhawks’ Seth Jones received, which makes it that much better for the B’s.

McAvoy is a far better player than Jones. You don’t need the stats to tell you that when the eye test will do that for you. And when you look at other deals given to other defensemen, well, it makes McAvoy’s that much sweeter.

Let’s take a look at a few and their average annual value:

Darnell Nurse: Eight years, $9.25 million with Edmonton Oilers

Miro Heiskanen: Eight years, $8.45 million with Dallas Stars

Dougie Hamilton: Seven years, $9 million with New Jersey Devils

Zach Werenski: Six years, $9.58 million with Columbus Blue Jackets

Cale Makar: Six years, $9 million with Colorado Avalanche