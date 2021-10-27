Colin Cowherd Uses Three Words To Sum Up Patriots’ Rout Of Jets

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones, like many of his Patriots teammates, had himself a day against the New York Jets in Week 7.

Jones set new career highs in passing yards (307) and QBR (68.4) in a single game as New England steamrolled its longtime rival at Gillette Stadium. Sunday also marked Jones’ first outing since Week 2 in which he did not throw an interception.

The sharp outing made Jones the subject of Colin Cowherd’s “3-Word Game” for the lopsided Jets-Patriots contest.

“Jets-Patriots: Mac and ease,” Cowherd said Monday on FS1’s “The Herd.” “Yeah, Mac Jones leads all rookies (in) passing yards, completions, passer rating. Listen, he had 300 yards, 111 passer rating. This we know: Good feet, accurately dispenses the football. Also helps to play with a big lead. But I would say of all the young quarterbacks, he did inherit the best coordinator, the best offensive line and the deepest set of running backs. So, that has helped and yesterday was his best day.”

Jones will be much more hard-pressed to light it up this Sunday when he makes the first West Coast trip of his young NFL career. The Patriots will try to improve to .500 against a 4-2 Los Angeles Chargers team that will be fresh off a bye.

The Alabama product (+400) currently trails Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver JaMarr Chase (+110) for the best odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at DraftKings Sportsbook. But if Jones plays like he did against the Jets in LA, we could see that gap narrowed.