Colts Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online, On TV

Can Baltimore make it four in a row?

Two teams currently going in opposite directions will meet Monday night to wrap up Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Ravens are set to host the Colts for a primetime clash. Baltimore will be in search of its fourth consecutive win, while Indianapolis will be coming off its first victory of the season.

Lamar Jackson and Co. are a heavy 7-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is situated at 46.

Here is how to watch the Colts-Ravens contest both on TV and online:

When: Monday, Oct. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
