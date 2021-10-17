Dodgers Vs. Braves Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 2 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The National League Championship Series opener was decided in exciting fashion Saturday night.

The Braves edged out the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on a walk-off knock from Austin Riley, who also homered in Atlanta’s 3-2 win at Truist Park. The NL East champs now will try to take a 2-0 series lead Sunday when the sides meet for Game 2.

Ian Anderson is expected to toe the rubber for the Braves opposite three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer. Atlanta is favored on the run line at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s how to watch Dodgers-Braves Game 2 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 7:38 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: WatchTBS