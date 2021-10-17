Seahawks Vs. Steelers Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Online, On TV

Both teams enter the contest at 2-3

by

If the Seahawks want to overcome current injury adversity during their Week 6 matchup against Pittsburgh, they will need to hone in on the Steelers’ new running game.

The Steelers on Sunday will host primetime game at Heinz Stadium against the Seahawks, who will be without starting quarterback Russell Wilson.

Both team currently own a 2-3 record on the season, which makes this week’s matchup between the AFC North team and the NFC West contender an important one.

When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 8:20 p.m. ET.
TV: NBC
Live StreamFuboTV | Peacock

