Here’s Which Red Sox Are Free Agents This Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox saw their season come to an end Friday night with their loss to the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

And with that, the offseason has now arrived for Chaim Bloom and Co.

The Red Sox have much of their core group still under contract for the 2022 season, but there are a few players whose deals now are up.

Here is a breakdown, with contract info acquired from Spotrac.

— J.D. Martinez has a player option in his deal, and he has to decide shortly after the World Series whether or not he will stay in Boston or test the market.

— Garrett Richards, Christian Vázquez and Martín Pérez all have team options in their contract, meaning the Red Sox get to decide whether or not they want to keep them at their agreed upon 2022 salary, or send them to free agency.

— Kyle Schwarber will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but left the door open for a return after Game 6.