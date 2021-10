NESN Logo Sign In

There have been 117 World Series played throughout Major League Baseball’s long history.

Somehow, the circumstances of Jorge Soler’s home run have never happened before.

In the top of the first inning, the Atlanta Braves outfielder hit a leadoff homer to get things going early. It was the first-ever leadoff blast to take place during a Game 1 in all of those years of professional baseball, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

WELCOME TO THE WORLD SERIES SOLER!



Home run on the 3rd pitch of the game! pic.twitter.com/fXebBj7q84 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2021

The Braves ended the inning up 2-0 over the Houston Astros.