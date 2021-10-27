NESN Logo Sign In

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass.

Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.

It didn’t stop there, as Brady — in what was an electric appearance on the ‘Manning Cast’ broadcast of “Monday Night Football” — added a bitcoin, which is valued at $63,000.

Now, Rob Gronkowski has gotten in on the deal. According to TMZ Sports, Gronkowski and former NFL player and WWE star Mojo Muhtadi gifted Kennedy more than $30,000 in tokens, another cryptocurrency. Gronkowski pretty much confirmed the report when he quote tweeted it Tuesday night.

“Thank you for giving Tommy his ball back,” he wrote. “He was worried he didn’t have enough TD balls.”

Thank you for giving Tommy his ball back. He was worried he doesn?t have enough TD balls. @TomBrady https://t.co/kYTGA8TgcA — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) October 27, 2021

While Kennedy originally caught the ire of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and fans on Twitter, he surely is the one laughing now.