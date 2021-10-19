Incredible! Kyle Schwarber Just Hit Red Sox’s Third Grand Slam Of ALCS

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber hit Boston’s third grand slam of the American League Championship Series on Monday night with a second-inning bomb to right field at Fenway Park.

Schwarber’s 430-foot blast gave Boston a 6-0 lead against the Houston Astros before the hosts recorded five outs against them. The home run swing came on a 3-0 pitch — a 93 mph fastball.

The Red Sox are the first team in postseason history to hit three grand slams in a single postseason series.

The GRANDEST of Schwarbombs! pic.twitter.com/haiJebg7cS — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 19, 2021

Boston batted around in the second inning, scoring six runs on five hits with two walks. Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy was pulled after 1 2/3 innings with all of it credited to him.

As fans certainly will remember, Boston hit a pair of grand slams during Saturday’s Game 2 win. J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers hit the grand slams during that victory.