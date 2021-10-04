Matt Judon Has Solid Response To Funny Tweet From Donovan Mitchell

NESN Logo Sign In

Donovan Mitchell didn’t know who Matt Judon was before Sunday night, but he does now.

The Utah Jazz guard was among the millions who tuned in to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. One player who stood out for Mitchell: Judon, whose long red sleeves and sack celebration quickly have become trademarks for the Patriots linebacker.

“Dude wit the red sleeves on the Pats came to play,” Mitchell tweeted along with a couple of laughing emojis.

“Thank you fam,” Judon replied.

Judon has the potential to develop into a Patriots fan favorite.

His social media presence and no-nonsense attitude both work in his favor. So, too, does his performance in New England’s defense.