Miles Bridges Tweets After Getting Posterized By Jaylen Brown

You’re probably going to see Miles Bridges featured in highlights reels over the next few days, but not for a great play made by the Charlotte forward himself.

Bridges was on the receiving end of a vicious posterization Monday night at Spectrum Center. The fourth-year pro tried to stop an elevating Jaylen Brown late in overtime of the Celtics-Hornets thriller, but the Boston swingman loudly threw it down with authority.

It was a valiant effort by Bridges, and as he expressed on Twitter after the game, he’s not the slightest bit embarrassed about getting dunked on.

“Also imma jump everytime down 3 in an overtime game or anytime the game on the line!! Helluva play!!” Bridges tweeted.

Former Celtic and current Hornet Terry Rozier commended his teammate for not taking the easy way out.

“No need to explain ..u frontline wit it every time ..real ones know,” Rozier replied to Bridges’ tweet.

Bridges likely was far more concerned about the outcome of the contest. Boston went on to claim a 140-129 OT win and handed Charlotte its first loss on the young season.