NASCAR Martinsville Lineup: Starting Order For Xfinity 500 Playoff Race

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 is nearing its conclusion.
Martinsville Speedway on Sunday will play host to the Xfinity 500, the final race of the current round. Kyle Larson, who will be on the pole, is the only driver with a confirmed spot in the championship four. Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano will round out the top five in the starting order.
Three spots remain up for grabs, making Sunday’s race, for obvious reasons, huge. There was chaos in Kansas last weekend, with a number of playoff drivers posting awful finishes. We’ll see if that remains the case at Martinsville.
Here is the full lineup for the Xfinity 500.
1st — Kyle Larson
2nd — Chase Elliott
3rd — Denny Hamlin
4th — Martin Truex Jr.
5th — Joey Logano
6th — Brad Keselowski
7th — Kyle Busch
8th — Ryan Blaney
9th — Kevin Harvick
10th — Kurt Busch
11th — William Byron
12th — Christopher Bell
13th — Alex Bowman
14th — Austin Dillon
15th — Chris Buescher
16th — Ross Chastain
17th — Bubba Wallace
18th — Tyler Reddick
19th — Michael McDowell
20th — Daniel Suarez
21st — Chase Briscoe
22nd — Aric Almirola
23rd — Matt DiBenedetto
24th — Cole Custer
25th — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
26th — Ryan Preece
27th — Ryan Newman
28th — Erik Jones
29th — Corey LaJoie
30th — B.J. McLeod
31st — Cody Ware
32nd — Anthony Alfredo
33rd — Josh Bilicki
34th — Joey Gase
35th — Justin Haley
36th — Quin Houff
37th — Garrett Smithley
38th — Timmy Hill