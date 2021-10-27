NASCAR Martinsville Lineup: Starting Order For Xfinity 500 Playoff Race

NESN Logo Sign In

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 is nearing its conclusion.

Martinsville Speedway on Sunday will play host to the Xfinity 500, the final race of the current round. Kyle Larson, who will be on the pole, is the only driver with a confirmed spot in the championship four. Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano will round out the top five in the starting order.

Three spots remain up for grabs, making Sunday’s race, for obvious reasons, huge. There was chaos in Kansas last weekend, with a number of playoff drivers posting awful finishes. We’ll see if that remains the case at Martinsville.

Here is the full lineup for the Xfinity 500.

1st — Kyle Larson

2nd — Chase Elliott

3rd — Denny Hamlin

4th — Martin Truex Jr.

5th — Joey Logano

6th — Brad Keselowski

7th — Kyle Busch

8th — Ryan Blaney

9th — Kevin Harvick

10th — Kurt Busch

11th — William Byron

12th — Christopher Bell

13th — Alex Bowman

14th — Austin Dillon

15th — Chris Buescher

16th — Ross Chastain

17th — Bubba Wallace

18th — Tyler Reddick

19th — Michael McDowell

20th — Daniel Suarez

21st — Chase Briscoe

22nd — Aric Almirola

23rd — Matt DiBenedetto

24th — Cole Custer

25th — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

26th — Ryan Preece

27th — Ryan Newman

28th — Erik Jones

29th — Corey LaJoie

30th — B.J. McLeod

31st — Cody Ware

32nd — Anthony Alfredo

33rd — Josh Bilicki

34th — Joey Gase

35th — Justin Haley

36th — Quin Houff

37th — Garrett Smithley

38th — Timmy Hill