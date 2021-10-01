Patriots Injury Report: J.C. Jackson Among Eight Questionable Vs. Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

A total of eight New England Patriots players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s primetime matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium.

That list includes one new addition to the injury report: starting cornerback J.C. Jackson, who was limited in practice Friday with a knee injury.

With Stephon Gilmore on the physically unable to perform list, Jackson is the Patriots? No. 1 corner, and his coverage skills will be viral against a Buccaneers offense that boasts one of the NFL?s best receiving corps (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown).

Starting offensive tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn also are listed as questionable, as are linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Josh Uche, safety Kyle Dugger and Nick Folk. Running back James White is out with a season-ending hip injury.

OUT

RB James White (hip)

QUESTIONABLE

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

OT Trent Brown (calf)

OT Isaiah Wynn (knee)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder)

LB Josh Uche (back)

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)

S Kyle Dugger (hamstring)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

Defensive lineman Henry Anderson was removed from the injury report Friday after fully participating in the Patriots’ final practice of the week.