Patriots Injury Report: J.C. Jackson Among Eight Questionable Vs. Bucs

A total of eight New England Patriots players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s primetime matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium.
That list includes one new addition to the injury report: starting cornerback J.C. Jackson, who was limited in practice Friday with a knee injury.
With Stephon Gilmore on the physically unable to perform list, Jackson is the Patriots? No. 1 corner, and his coverage skills will be viral against a Buccaneers offense that boasts one of the NFL?s best receiving corps (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown).
Starting offensive tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn also are listed as questionable, as are linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Josh Uche, safety Kyle Dugger and Nick Folk. Running back James White is out with a season-ending hip injury.
OUT
RB James White (hip)
QUESTIONABLE
CB J.C. Jackson (knee)
OT Trent Brown (calf)
OT Isaiah Wynn (knee)
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder)
LB Josh Uche (back)
LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)
S Kyle Dugger (hamstring)
K Nick Folk (left knee)
Defensive lineman Henry Anderson was removed from the injury report Friday after fully participating in the Patriots’ final practice of the week.
Jackson and Wynn spoke with reporters after Friday’s practice, which typically bodes well for a player’s game status. Bentley addressed the media on Thursday.
The Buccaneers ruled out cornerback Jamel Dean (knee) and running back Giovani Bernard (knee). They listed former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) as doubtful and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) as questionable.
Gronkowski, who sat out two practices before returning in a limited capacity Friday, will be a game-time decision, according to Bucs coach Bruce Arians. The ex-Patriots star has caught four of Tom Brady’s NFL-high 10 touchdown passes this season.
Arians also said newly signed cornerback Richard Sherman will dress for Tampa Bay, though it’s unclear whether he’ll play. The former All-Pro earlier this week said it would be “foolish” to expect him to contribute so soon after signing.
Kickoff on Sunday is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.