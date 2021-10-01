Patriots Mailbag: Expectations For Tom Brady’s Return, Backfield Rotation

Brady only needs 68 yards to surpass Brees, so it’s a virtual certainty that he’ll become the NFL’s all-time passing leader at some point Sunday night, perhaps as early as the first quarter.

@8SM8

Is gronk playing

TBD. I imagine Rob Gronkowski will do all he can to play Sunday against his former team, but he has yet to practice this week, sitting out Wednesday and Thursday after taking a crunching hit to the ribs in last Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs have been lenient with Gronkowski’s practice participation, so they could just be resting their star tight end. But there’s no guarantee he’ll be healthy enough to play. Rib injuries can be extremely painful, even if there are no broken bones.

Not having to worry about Gronkowski streaking down the seam would be a boost for the Patriots’ defense, which already will need to contend with the formidable wideout trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. This has been a throwback start to the season for Gronk, who has six touchdowns in his last four games, dating back to Super Bowl LV.

@ChefdDds89

Why isn?t the team good?

The short answer: poor O-line play, NFL-worst red-zone efficiency, untimely penalties and an otherwise solid defense folding in crunch time. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones hasn’t been perfect, certainly, but he’s far from the No. 1 culprit when assessing blame for the Patriots’ 1-2 start.

@dmero2

What?s the story with Trent Brown? He could possibly miss his 20th out of his last 36 games.

Brown’s calf injury has really hurt this offense. He’s the Patriots’ starting right tackle, and he hasn’t played since the opening series of Week 1. He’s been back practicing in a limited capacity since the Friday before New York Jets game, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll be good to go Sunday.

The Patriots have to hope getting Brown back, whenever that happens, will go a long way toward stabilizing their shaky Patriots O-line. Jones has been hit far too often this season.

But let’s not forget that left tackle has been a problem spot, too. Isaiah Wynn has played well below his usual level and now is dealing with a knee injury that’s limited him in the last two practices.

The Bucs’ pass rush has underperformed this season (32nd in sack rate), but that’s a talented group that will give the Patriots problems if they block the way they have thus far.