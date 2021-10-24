Patriots-Jets Highlights: Watch Top Plays From Dominant New England Win

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium offered a familiar sight for Patriots fans: a total trouncing of the Jets.

New England earned an easy, 54-13 victory over New York, which lost rookie quarterback Zach Wilson midway through the second quarter due to a knee injury. Mike White, a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, filled in for Wilson and completed 20 of 32 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown to go along with two interceptions.

Patriots rookie Mac Jones completed 24 of his 36 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

New England improved to 3-4 with the win, while New York dropped to 1-5 with the loss.

Here are the top highlights from Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Jets:

— Facing 2nd-and-15 on his first drive, Jones found Jonnu Smith for a 28-yard catch and run. On the next play, New England ran a double-pass with receiver Kendrick Broune hitting Nelson Agholor for a 25-yard touchdown.

It was the third pass completion by a Patriots receiver this season, with Jakobi Meyers accounting for the other two.