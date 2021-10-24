Trick Play! Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor Connect For Early Patriots TD

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots got tricky during their first drive against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Facing a 2nd-and-15, New England rookie quarterback Mac Jones hit tight end Jonnu Smith for a 28-yard catch-and-run. On the next play, Jones found receiver Kendrick Bourne behind the line of scrimmage. Bourne ran roughly a yard, stopped before the line of scrimmage, and fired a 25-yard touchdown strike to Nelson Agholor.

Nick Folk wound up converting the extra point to give the Patriots an early 7-0 lead at Gillette Stadium.

Take a look:

The 28-yard reception was the longest play of the season for Smith, who has yet to find his way in Josh McDaniels’s offense.

Bourne’s completion was the third of the season by a New England receiver, with Jakobi Meyers accounting for the other two.