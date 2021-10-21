Matthew Judon Gives Candid Take On Patriots’ Rough Start, Shows Leadership

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon clearly believes in his teammates, but he also isn’t running from what thus far has been a disappointing season for the New England Patriots.

“It stinks, honestly,” Judon said Thursday when asked how he feels about the Patriots being 2-4. “It stinks.”

He later added: “The past has been, quite frankly, (expletive) for us. We’ve been having some bad breaks.”

Multiple Patriots players, including Jonnu Smith, this week have said things along the lines of, “We know we’re not a 2-4 team.” Judon, like Kyle Van Noy, had a slightly different take.

“I could sit up here and say, ‘We coulda been,’ or, ‘We shoulda been,’ but the reality of it is we’re 2-4.”

But Judon, an emerging leader inside the Patriots locker room, also knows New England still has an opportunity to turn its season around and is capable of doing so.

“The one thing that we all are — we’re encouraged,” Judon said. “It’s not the end of the season. … We can change that. We can change that. And that’s why we’re all encouraged.