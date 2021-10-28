PETA Can’t Be Serious With This Request Of MLB, Right?

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears PETA has come up with a clever publicity campaign that aligns well with the World Series.

The animal rights organization offered some constructive criticism for Major League Baseball, suggesting the league rebrand the area where relief pitchers hang out in during the game.

“As the World Series turns into a pitching duel, PETA is pitching a proposal to the baseball world,” the organization’s press release on Thursday said. “Strike out the word “bullpen,” which references the holding area where terrified bulls are kept before slaughter, in favor of a more modern, animal-friendly term. PETA’s suggestion? The arm barn!”

?Bullpen? refers to the area of a ?bull?s pen? where bulls are held before they are slaughtered?it?s a word with speciesist roots & we can do better than that.



Switching to ?arm barn? would be a home run for baseball fans, players, and animals ??? pic.twitter.com/2FzSpDG9mQ — Arm Barn (@peta) October 28, 2021

Seriously though, the “arm barn” kind of is a great name.

We don’t actually think this is a serious request — rather just a clever means of raising awareness and attention to the cruelty of factory farming and rodeos.

But now that everyone is talking about it, maybe it starts to catch on. We’ll see, as the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves continue the World Series in Game 3 on Friday.