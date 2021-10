NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers wasn’t leaving the 2021 regular season without another home run to his name.

The Red Sox third baseman went yard in the fourth inning Sunday against the Washington Nationals, getting Boston on the board and making it a 2-1 ballgame.

The 95.5 mph sinker from Joan Adon traveled 432 feet to center field. It was Devers’ 37th home run of the season.

Just another Devers dinger ? pic.twitter.com/4OSk2kjmV1 — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 3, 2021

During Saturday’s Red Sox victory, Devers also went yard in the fourth inning to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.