Perhaps the best way to explain what the Boston Red Sox have been able to do to the Houston Astros in the last two games of the American League Championship Series is to call on the great philosopher Mike Tyson.

“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth,” the champion boxer famously said.

Boston’s onslaught in Games 2 and 3 of the ALCS — most recently Monday night’s 12-3 beatdown at Fenway Park — has Houston on its heels. The Red Sox have imposed their will on the ‘Stros, and in the process, have completely rendered their opponent’s strategy useless. In fact, the Boston beating has been so bad, Dusty Baker’s team is running out of options.

As such, Zack Greinke will be given the ball with Houston desperately needing a win in Game 4. Greinke’s resume is that of a Hall of Famer, but he hasn’t seen the mound much in the last month-plus. He tested positive for COVID-19 and also battled neck issues.

The plan was not for Greinke to start Game 4. However, the Red Sox — starting with their Game 2 pantsing in Houston — have forced the Astros’ hand. A Houston starter has yet to pitch into the fourth inning in this series, allowing 12 earned runs on 13 hits in just 5 1/3 innings pitched for a combined ERA of 20.25.

The ripple effect of that has been obvious. Baker was forced to use presumed Game 4 starter Jake Odorizzi in Game 2, and the veteran right-hander threw 82 pitches. The Houston bullpen has been taxed, throwing an obscene 20 2/3 innings through just three games.

That has made for some difficult decisions for Baker and his staff. Game 3 starter Jose Urquidy looked good through two innings Monday night before Alex Verdugo — down 0-2 in the count — battled his way back to work an 11-pitch walk. Urquidy quickly lost his curveball, and the Red Sox pinned their ears back and hunted fastballs. The culmination was Kyle Schwarber’s grand slam on a 3-0 pitch that effectively ended the game in the third inning.