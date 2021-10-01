NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have their playoff hopes on the line this weekend as they face the Washington Nationals in a crucial three-game series at Nationals Park.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is switching up Boston’s outfield for Friday night’s series opener, as J.D. Martinez will start in right field and Kyle Schwarber will play left field with Hunter Renfroe in center field.

This is a unique outfield alignment for Boston, which won’t have the benefit of a designated hitter this weekend thanks to the interleague series being played in a National League ballpark. Martinez moving from DH to the outfield — alongside Schwarber and Renfroe — means Alex Verdugo will begin Friday’s game on the bench as the Red Sox face a left-handed starting pitcher.

Kiké Hernández will open the game at second base. Christian Vázquez will start behind the plate.

NESN will air Red Sox vs. Nationals in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. First pitch from Nationals Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out. On the go? Be sure to stream full coverage of the game online at Watch NESN Live.

Here are the teams’ full lineups for Friday night’s Red Sox vs. Nationals game:

RED SOX (89-70)

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Kyle Schwarber, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, RF

Hunter Renfroe, CF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Christian Vázquez, C

Eduardo Rodriguez, P