Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta put together a performance that won’t soon be forgotten Sunday in Boston’s 6-4, extra-innings win against the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

Pivetta went four innings in relief — 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th frames — before earning the win. His 67 pitches and seven strikeouts were all the more impressive considering he pitched 4 2/3 innings during Thursday’s Game 1. He gave the Red Sox a chance to win that game, as well.

“We were going into it all-in and they know it. We texted all the starters yesterday, and we put ‘spikes on,’ and they understand what that is,” manager Alex Cora said after the win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He (Pivetta) understands that. He did an amazing job in Tampa and today was amazing. Very similar to Nate (Eovaldi) in Game 3 of the World Series a few years ago. He was locked in, good fastball, good breaking ball — with traffic, with no traffic. Very emotional. These people (the crowd), wow, that was better than Tuesday, to be honest with you. That was fun.”

Pivetta noted how his competitiveness was what had him as emotional as he was upon coming off the field in between innings — and he was electric while pounding his chest and literally running off the diamond.

“We’ve seen it before. We saw it in Oakland, we saw it in Tampa, there have been a few games where he just gets, he goes somewhere else mentally and physically,” Cora said of Pivetta. “He was locked in. He did an amazing job for us.”

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Rays:

— Christian Vázquez came away with the walk-off home run in the bottom of the 13th inning. His two-run shot, which scored Hunter Renfroe after a one-out walk, propelled Boston to a 2-1 lead int he best-of-five series.