Red Sox Trusting Hunter Renfroe Bounces Back In ALCS Vs. Astros

The Boston Red Sox bats have fallen flat in their last two American League Championship Series games against the Houston Astros.

Hunter Renfroe certainly has experienced the brunt of that.

The outfielder has not recorded a hit yet against the Astros, though he worked two walks in both Games 4 and 5. On Wednesday, he struck out and grounded into a fielder’s choice with two runners on to end the inning in a game where Boston mustered just five hits.

“Obviously we didn’t like it, but this is a guy that throughout the season he’s done an amazing job, you know?” Cora assured reporters via NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s played great defense for us, he’s been good offensively. So we’ll keep rolling with them out there and tomorrow’s a good day to reset, talk about what’s going on, what they’ve done the last few days, and make adjustments, you know?”

Cora said the Red Sox won’t change the lineup ahead of Game 6 as the series goes back to Houston.

But the Red Sox are about to play in a must-win Game 6, so something’s got to give.