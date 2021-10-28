Relive Final Out Of Red Sox-Dodgers 2018 World Series On Anniversary

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s already been three years since the Boston Red Sox capped off a historic 2018 Major League Baseball Season.

Boston won 108 regular-season games en route to the postseason where it took care of the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series, the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series before beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games in the World Series.

There were many great moments from the postseason between Aaron Judge trying to troll the Red Sox by playing “New York, New York” through the Fenway Park concourse, Andrew Benintendi making a diving catch in the ALCS to give Boston a 3-1 lead and Chris Sale getting Manny Machado to strike out swinging to give the Red Sox the World Series win.

Relive the final out below:

Time certainly does fly.

The Red Sox exceeded expectations in 2021 and made the ALCS before falling to the Astros in six games. They now face what’s sure to be a busy offseason.