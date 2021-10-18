This QB-Needy Team Has Reached Out To Cam Newton In Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

Could Cam Newton take his talents to Seattle?

The Seahawks have been in contact with the former New England Patriots quarterback, head coach Pete Carroll said Monday on ESPN Radio Seattle.

Pete Carroll says on @710ESPNSeattle that the Seahawks have talked to Cam Newton "and everybody who could help us.'' But declines to go into specifics of those talks but says Seahawks have talked to everybody available. Only known workout Seattle has had of a QB is Blake Bortles. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 18, 2021

Newton started 15 games for the Patriots last season, then was cut at the end of his second summer in New England after being beaten out by rookie Mac Jones. The 32-year-old announced Sunday he now is vaccinated for COVID-19 after a protocol mixup forced him to miss a key stretch of Patriots training camp.

“Hell yeah, I still want to play football,” the 2015 NFL MVP said in a video posted on his YouTube channel. “I still get that urge to go out and perform and do something that I’ve been doing since I was 7 years old.”

Newton played arguably his best game as a Patriot against Seattle last September, throwing for 397 yards and a touchdown and rushing 11 times for 47 yards and two scores in a 35-30 loss.

With starting quarterback Russell Wilson on injured reserve following finger surgery, the Seahawks started veteran backup Geno Smith on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith played reasonably well in his first start since 2017 (23 of 32, 209 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions) but lost a fumble in overtime as Seattle lost 23-20.