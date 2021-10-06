NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox called in reinforcements with their season on the line.

They’ll be fighting for a spot in the playoffs in their American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, but set the tone early with the ceremonial first pitch, letting Jerry Remy have the honors.

The Red Sox legend and NESN broadcaster stepped away from the booth this year to focus on receiving treatment for lung cancer. He wouldn’t miss this game, though.

Dennis Eckersley was there to catch for his broadcast partner in touching moment.

Jerry Remy to Eck. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/P0bR5YjmpQ — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) October 6, 2021

THIS IS BEAUTIFUL! Longtime #RedSox announcer Jerry Remy throws out the first pitch at tonight's Sox #Yankees #ALWildCard game — to Dennis Eckersley!



Share your love for Jerry!!! ??????? pic.twitter.com/EwYVhMkaQj — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) October 6, 2021

The 68-year-old has been NESN?s color analyst for Red Sox games since 1988, but has been through multiple bouts with cancer since his initial diagnosis in 2008.