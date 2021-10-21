Bruins Wrap: Boston Handed First Loss As Flyers Pull Away In Third

The Philadelphia Flyers scored three third-period goals to claim a 6-3 win over the visiting Boston Bruins on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center.
Boston fell to 1-1 with the defeat while Flyers improved to 2-0-1.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE KEY TAKEAWAY
It wasn’t a great night for the Boston defensive group, but the Bruins top line — Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak — continued to be largely effective in both puck possession and scoring chances. Marchand tied the game late in the second period — his third tally in two games — on a goal that felt like it was a long time coming as the Bruins put together an impressive forecheck with the Flyers spending an extensive amount of time in their defensive zone.
And that came after a first period in which Boston’s first line created additional strong scoring chances, especially with the defensive pairing of Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk on the ice early on. Boston, though, failed to capitalize on its opportunities, but out-shot the Flyers 40-25 in the contest. Boston’s top line came away with 10 of those shots.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson scored a pair of goals for the hosts including what proved to be the game-winner just 58 seconds into the third period. Atkinson now has three goals on the season (three games) as he got the scoring started at 8:08 in the first period.
— Karson Kuhlman recorded four shots while helping the fourth line cash in on Boston’s first goal of the game. Kuhlman did it all in just 13:23 in time on ice and was among the fourth-liners who played well, especially during the first period.
— Flyers goaltender Martin Jones stopped 37 of the 40 shots he faced in his Philadelphia debut.
WAGER WATCH
The Bruins offered some value with their anytime goal scorer propositional bets, as shared by DraftKings Sportsbook. Taylor Hall, who cut Boston’s deficit to 3-2 in the middle period, was +255 to score his first of the year while Marchand, unsurprisingly, had the second shortest odds (+165) behind only Pastrnak.
UP NEXT
The Bruins will return to action Friday as they travel to the Buffalo Sabres for a 7 p.m. ET puck drop which you can watch on ESPN+/Hulu. Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark will make his season debut against his former team.