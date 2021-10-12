With Six Players Out, Who Will Step Up For Celtics Vs. Magic?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have quite a lengthy injury report heading into Wednesday’s preseason matchup with the Orlando Magic.

Al Horford on Tuesday became the sixth player to be ruled out for the game when he tested positive for COVID-19. Jaylen Brown also is out due to health and safety protocols, having returned a positive test for the virus Friday.

But four other players will miss the contest, though it thankfully is due to rest rather than injury. Josh Richardson, Dennis Schröder, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum are all unavailable, as head coach Ime Udoka opted to rest the stars.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Orlando:



Jaylen Brown (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Josh Richardson (rest) – OUT

Dennis Schroder (rest) – OUT

Marcus Smart (rest) – OUT

Jayson Tatum (rest) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 12, 2021

Schröder will miss his second straight game, as he sat out Friday with a knee contusion.

With pretty much every bonafide starter sidelined for this one, it certainly will be an interesting game — and perhaps exactly what head coach Ime Udoka has been waiting for. Udoka said he wanted to vary his lineups throughout the preseason in order to figure out the best rotation for the regular season, when he wants to keep a sense of consistency in the starting lineup.

“We’ll see where we get in the game, it’s hard to play 12 guys obviously every night and, you know, 9-10 is a more manageable number,” he said Oct. 6. “And so that’s where the competition lies and how they?ll play in the games and what we?ll see in the practice.”