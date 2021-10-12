NESN Logo Sign In

Another Boston Celtics player has entered the NBA’s health & safety protocols.

Veteran big Al Horford on Tuesday was listed on the team’s latest injury report after testing positive for COVID-19.

The development will keep him out of Wednesday’s third preseason game against the Orlando Magic, joining Jaylen Brown who tested positive last week.

Boston will be thin against Orlando, as Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Josh Richardson and Dennis Schröder will get a night off for rest to allow head coach Ime Udoka an opportunity to see what he has with the talent towards the end of the bench.

Horford’s positive test will keep him out of their first regular season game as he quarantines from the team. In addition to Horford and Brown, Udoka also spent time in isolation with COVID-19, causing him to miss Celtics Media Day.

Hopefully the virus doesn’t continue to spread through the locker room as it did last season.