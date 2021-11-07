Adrian Peterson Passed On This Opportunity Before Joining Titans

NESN Logo Sign In

If Adrian Peterson was ready to call it quits on his NFL career as the 2021 season got underway, the veteran running back had a noteworthy gig waiting for him.

Peterson, 36, signed to the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad on Nov. 2, mere days after all-world RB Derrick Henry went down with a season-ending foot injury. The 15th-year pro since has been promoted to the Titans’ active roster, and he’ll be available to play Sunday night when Tennessee visits the Los Angeles Chargers.

Had the Titans not inked Peterson, perhaps he would be spending this weekend sharpening his dance moves. Peterson’s agent, Ron Slavin, recently revealed the seven-time Pro Bowl selection in early September was contacted by a “Dancing with the Stars” representative to gauge his interest in potentially joining the competition show.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, producers of the hit ABC program would have granted Peterson’s departure from the show if he signed with an NFL team. Peterson, however, was committed to his training.

Peterson might have fared well had he joined “DWTS” for Season 30. Four retired NFL players– Emmitt Smith, Hines Ward, Donald Driver and Rashad Jennings — have won first place in the show’s history.