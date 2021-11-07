What’s Up With This Patriots-Odell Beckham Jr. Tweet From Adam Schefter?

Insert all the eyeball emojis

by

Does Adam Schefter know something about the Patriots and Odell Beckham Jr. that we don’t know?

Schefter on Sunday morning tweeted a story about Beckham’s preferences as he heads toward waivers and/or free agency. Depending on how you feel about the Patriots, you could view the story as good news for New England’s chances of landing the 29-year-old receiver — if it event wants him.

However, it was Schefter’s reply to his own tweet that was particularly interesting.

Take a look:

So, is that informed speculation or simply an innocuous thought from the most tied-in reporter covering the NFL? It’s hard to tell, but it certainly is odd that Schefter’s only additional comment on the story was about the Patriots.

That said, you could make a strong case for New England staying away from Beckham, who might not be worth the trouble.

More Football:

Patriots Inactives Reaction: N’Keal Harry Sidelined For Panthers Game
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson
Previous Article

Adrian Peterson Passed On This Opportunity Before Joining Titans
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Next Article

Patriots Fans Will Love Bill Belichick’s Gameday Outfit For Pats-Panthers

Picked For You

Related