Here’s All Ways Raiders-Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Made History

The Las Vegas Raiders certainly made a show of their Thanksgiving Day victory over the Dallas Cowboys, staving off a comeback by the home team for a 36-33 win in overtime.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson launched the 29-yard kick for the win, giving Dallas its third loss in four games. Las Vegas, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was awarded the celebratory turkey leg by the CBS broadcast crew.

But there were more meaningful moments in the showdown than that. Here’s a rundown of some of the most notable statistics from the Raiders-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game:

— There were 28 penalties totaling 276 yards — the most in a regular-season NFL game in five years, according to Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic.

Dallas was penalized 60 of those yards in the first quarter, its most in a first quarter since Week 1 of 2002 and the most of any team in the opening frame since 2018.

According to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys totaled 14 penalties for 166 yards, a franchise record.

— This was the first overtime Thanksgiving Day game since 2012, and the first on the holiday for the Cowboys since 2005, according to ESPN Stats & Info.