Here’s All Ways Raiders-Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Made History

The Las Vegas Raiders certainly made a show of their Thanksgiving Day victory over the Dallas Cowboys, staving off a comeback by the home team for a 36-33 win in overtime.
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson launched the 29-yard kick for the win, giving Dallas its third loss in four games. Las Vegas, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was awarded the celebratory turkey leg by the CBS broadcast crew.
But there were more meaningful moments in the showdown than that. Here’s a rundown of some of the most notable statistics from the Raiders-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game:
— There were 28 penalties totaling 276 yards — the most in a regular-season NFL game in five years, according to Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic.
Dallas was penalized 60 of those yards in the first quarter, its most in a first quarter since Week 1 of 2002 and the most of any team in the opening frame since 2018.
According to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys totaled 14 penalties for 166 yards, a franchise record.
— This was the first overtime Thanksgiving Day game since 2012, and the first on the holiday for the Cowboys since 2005, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
— Dallas running back Tony Pollard returned a kickoff to the house, with his 100-yard return marking the longest since 2002, when Reggie Swinton equaled the same distance. The Cowboys hadn’t scored on a kickoff return on Thanksgiving since 1971.
The Cowboys return to action Thursday against the New Orleans Saints, while the Raiders are off until Dec. 5.