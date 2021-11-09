Ben Simmons Rumors: 76ers Star Open To Celtics Trade, But What Price?

NESN Logo Sign In

Ben Simmons wouldn’t scoff at the idea of joining the Boston Celtics.

The Philadelphia 76ers star would be interested in a trade to the Celtics, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported Monday, citing an NBA source.

“Would Simmons be interested in coming to Boston? Yes, according to a league source,” Washburn wrote.

This report follows one from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who reported the Celtics have explored a trade for Simmons. However, Charania’s source also claims the 76ers would demand Celtics All-Star guard Jaylen Brown in any deal and talks are “fluid” and haven’t gained any traction yet. Furthermore, multiple NBA sources told MassLive’s Brian Robb and the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy on Monday that Boston has no interest in trading Brown.

Nevertheless, Simmons’ reported willingness to play for the Celtics is an interesting and important development in the brewing trade rumor. He is at odds with the 76ers and seems intent on never again playing for them.

With Philadelphia setting a sky-high price for Simmons, no interested club would pay to acquire him without assurances of him wanting to move to that particular team.