NFL Week 10 Opening Odds Analysis

Understanding line movement and using it to your advantage so you can get on the right side of the closing number is a vital aspect of sports betting. We’re going to take a deep dive into a few lines that have already adjusted, whether it be news or early sharp money. Let’s get into some Week 9 action and where we may see things end up on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland Browns Vs. New England Patriots, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Browns -108 | Patriots -108

Spread: Browns +1 (-114) | Patriots -1 (-106)

Total: 45.5 Over -106 | Under -114

Odds to WinÂ Super Bowl LVI: Browns +2800 | Patriots +4000

Cleveland Browns Vs. New England Patriots Opening Line Analysis

Both of these 5-4 teams impressed in Week 9 in their own way as they look to keep pace in the top-heavy AFC. Battling for position in the conference makes this one of the more exciting games on the Week 10 slate. After opening with the Patriots favored by 2.5, that line has gone south and based on the moneyline, the FanDuel Sportsbook now has the game as a dead-even pick ’em. With no key number standing in the way, don’t be surprised if this continues to free-fall towards Cleveland’s side of things and pushes out to favor the Browns by 2.5 by the time we reach kick-off on Sunday. Keep an eye on this total as well, as the number has increased from its opening of 44.5 to 45.5 and may continue to do so throughout the week. If you took the Browns or the over, your best price might be gone, but if you are looking to back Bill Belichick and the Patriots as well as the under, holding out may be your best bet.

Seattle Seahawks Vs. Green Bay Packers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Seahawks +160 | Packers -190

Spread: Seahawks +4 (-115) | Packers -4 (-105)

Total: 50 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to WinÂ Super Bowl LVI: Seahawks +9000 | Packers +1100

Seattle Seahawks Vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Line Analysis

This line has been and will continue to be a total mess purely because there were four potential combinations of starting quarterbacks between the two teams in this matchup when the line re-opened on Sunday night. The status of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on his return from his finger injury was unknown, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers can only return to the team on Saturday if he has no further setbacks during his COVID testing. We’ve since learned that Wilson is set to start in this matchup, but only time will tell with Rodgers, which has brought this line down from its starting point of -6. If Jordan Love or Blake Bortles gets the nod in this one, this line will easily steam over a touchdown in favor of the Seahawks. If Rodgers can return under center in time, you’ll likely see this nuzzle just short of a touchdown the other way back to -6 or -6.5. Unless you find Rodgers starting one day after clearing COVID protocol to be too tall a task, it may be best to stay away until we know more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. Washington Football Team, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Buccaneers -450 | Football Team +350

Spread: Buccaneers -9.5 (-110) | Football Team +9.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5 Over -105 | Under -115

Odds to WinÂ Super Bowl LVI: Buccaneers +550 | Football Team +100000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. Washington Football Team Opening Line Analysis

When writing these, we typically avoid discussing the movement from the look-ahead lines just because of all the shifting in the opinion that takes place during the previous weekend before the lines re-open. This line opened at -7.5 before Week 9, and after all the action, it re-opened at its current -9.5. So why are we bringing it up then? Because neither team played in Week 9! Both Tampa Bay and Washington enjoyed their bye weeks on Sunday, and with neither team in action, this line still found a way to surge two points when re-opening on Sunday evening. Some books are now beginning to hang -10 out there. With Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady coming off a loss and a bye against Washington, a team who is 1-7 against the spread this season, this can only go one direction. If you like Tampa Bay, grab them now because this won’t be at single-digits for much longer.

