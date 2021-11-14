Brad Marchand Details What Bruins ‘Have To Build’ This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Members of the Boston Bruins will be the first to say it. They have not responded to the best of their potential in every game this year.

“There’s been a few games this year where we had the lead or we were tied and and we kind of let it slip away from us,” assistant captain Brad Marchand admitted to reporters Saturday.

In recent memory, the Bruins entered the third period Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers with a one-goal advantage, but after struggling to hold on to a lead all game, ultimately fell 5-3. That wasn’t the case against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, where Boston held its advantage and closed it out, 5-2.

“It was great tonight that we’re able to keep our composure and put a good third period together and separate that lead a little bit,” Marchand said. “You know, there’s been games, like I said that, maybe we would have amped a little bit and let them get away from us but we did a great job of responding and taking care of business.”

Marchand had two goals in the second period against the Devils to make sure the Bruins kept that lead.

His line in particular was fantastic, consisting of fellow leaders like Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. But as the season continues, Boston needs more than just their production on the ice.

“That’s a big part of our team is that everyone knows that we’re hard to play against,” Marchand said. “We want to continue to do that and we try it. We got a few good new guys in this year that, you know, we have to build that again. It’s not automatic every year. We have to build it and it’s something we have to continue to do. But I really like the way that we play.”