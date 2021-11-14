How Erik Haula Felt After First Goal With Bruins In Win Vs. Devils

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have been a change of pace for newcomer Erik Haula, who has years of scoring experience but for other NHL teams.

After 11 games, Haula was able to snag his first goal with the team during a Saturday afternoon battle against the New Jersey Devils, and he was psyched about it.

Here’s a look at the postgame press conference:

? Erik Haula reacts after potting his first with the #NHLBruins in the win over the Devils: "It's a good feeling when the first one goes in. You can forget about that one and start thinking about the second one." pic.twitter.com/6nQGpzbhbT — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 13, 2021

Haula admitted that this goal was a relief to get out of the way, so he can look on to future goals for the team from here on out.

We can anticipate that Haula can be a big contributor to the Bruins’ offensive efforts as his resume includes a total of 94 goals since his NHL debut back in 2013.