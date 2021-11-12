Bruins Notes: In Oilers’ Win, Boston Beat Themselves ‘100 Percent’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins had the Edmonton Oilers breathing down their necks all game Thursday night.

Boston got on the bored first in both the first and second periods, but both times, Edmonton tied it back up within a minute. The Bruins managed to score before the end of the second stanza, but that meant keeping Connor McDavid and the Oilers at bay for the entire third.

The pressure got to them, as defensive breakdowns and one-too-many passes on offense allowed Edmonton to take over in the final period before earning the 5-3 victory.

“We absolutely beat ourselves,” Bruce Cassidy said after the game. “100 percent. So I have to do a better job. When a team beats itself, that’s on us as a staff. We need to do a better job of getting them ready to play.”

Fatigue and a lack of focus held Boston back in the third, and two periods trying to keep up with a quick team like Edmonton started to show.

Brandon Carlo didn’t put nearly enough on a pass in the third, sending it off the heel of his stick across the middle of the defensive zone for Leon Draisaitl to grab ahold of and score.

Just minutes later, the Oilers netted the go-ahead goal three minutes later after what looked like a miscommunication between Carlo and Matt Grzelcyk.