The Ottawa Senators bring one of the youngest teams in the league to the TD Garden on Tuesday night.

The Sens named Brady Tkachuk their new captain and he will lead his team against the Boston Bruins. He has recorded five points in eight games thus far.

Drake Batherson is another name to watch out for as he leads his team with 12 points in 11 games.

