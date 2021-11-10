Ducks Suspend GM Bob Murray During Professional Conduct Investigation

NESN Logo Sign In

The Anaheim Ducks have suspended their longtime general manager and executive vice president amid an investigation into his professional conduct.

Bob Murray on Tuesday was placed on administrative leave by the club. A statement from the Ducks revealed that Jeff Solomon, hired in May as the team’s vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager, will take over for Murray in the interim.

“We recently became aware of accusations of improper professional conduct against Bob Murray,” the Ducks’ statement reads. “After internal review, we enlisted Shephard Mullin to perform an independent investigation. Upon recommendation from their initial findings, we have decided to place Bob on administrative leave pending final results. In the interim, Vice President of Hockey Operations and Assistant General Manager Jeff Solomon will assume the role of Interim General Manager. We will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.”

Murray has been the Ducks’ GM since November of 2008. The 66-year-old is the NHL’s third-longest tenured executive in that role.

There were no other details from Anaheim, who currently are 6-4-3 on the season.